Minnesota voter group sues Minneapolis over election grant

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota voter advocacy group is suing Minneapolis to block it from accepting money to help cover a shortfall in funding to carry out the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Voters Alliance filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota this week, arguing that the city cannot accept funds from private organizations for election costs, the Star Tribune reported.

Minneapolis is currently applying for a grant between $2 million and $3 million from the Chicago-based nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life. The city is planning to use the money to cover a shortfall of roughly $1.4 million for election costs due to coronavirus precautions.

The Minnesota Voters Alliance calls the grant an “entanglement of public and private interests" in its lawsuit. The group is also working on a separate lawsuit, supported by Republicans, to block a face mask requirement at polling places.

Minneapolis City Attorney Jim Rowader said the grant money would be used to increase voter access regardless of party affiliation.

Center for Tech and Civic Life also released a statement calling the lawsuit “frivolous.”