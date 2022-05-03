Minnesota prepares to be abortion destination if Roe falls

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota could become a destination for abortion services for women from other states if the U.S. Supreme Court throws out the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, and the state's abortion providers said Tuesday that they're preparing for the anticipated surge.
That's because abortion would remain legal, at least for now, under a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling known as Doe v. Gomez, which effectively established a right to abortion under the state constitution, said Laura Hermer, a professor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law.