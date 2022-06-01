Minnesota GOP hopefuls for AG, Congress, face primary fights STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press June 1, 2022 Updated: June 1, 2022 12:10 p.m.
1 of12 Endorsed Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, left, and his running mate, former Minnesota Viking and former Baltimore Raven Matt Birk, speak with reporters after Jensen won the party's backing, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Minnesota GOP State Convention in Rochester, Minn. Steve Karnowski Show More Show Less
2 of12 Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses a labor rally on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota. He appeared one day before Minnesota Democrats open their state convention in Rochester. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will speak to delegates Friday, when they'll be endorsed for a second term. The governor said in an interview that he'll emphasize their successes in managing Minnesota through the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting challenges. Steve Karnowski Show More Show Less
3 of12 GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen greets people during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Glen Stubbe/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell points to GOP candidate for attorney general Doug Wardlow during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Glen Stubbe/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Republican attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow, left, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell work the crowd at the Minnesota GOP state convention in Rochester, Minn. on Friday, May 13, 2022. Wardlow is general counsel for MyPillow, while Lindell has risen to national prominence for perpetuating the baseless claim that Trump won the 2020 election. Steve Karnowski Show More Show Less
6 of12 GOP attorney general candidate Jim Schultz leaves the stage with his wife Molly and their children during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Glen Stubbe/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 GOP attorney general candidate Jim Schultz speaks during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Glen Stubbe/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Former broadcaster Cory Hepola, center, who's running for governor with the upstart Forward Party of Minnesota, named school administrator Tamara Uselman, left, as his running mate during a news conference Tuesday, May 27, 2022, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Steve Karnowski Show More Show Less
9 of12 Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad, of New Ulm, Minn., poses in this undated photo. Finstad will face Democratic former Hormel Foods chief executive Jeff Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. (Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Mark Zdechlik/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger formally enters the special election campaign in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad will face Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. (Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Mark Zdechlik/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, left, takes the stage with running mate Matt Birk, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Rochester, Minn., at the second day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention. Jensen, a skeptic of the government's response to COVID-19, won the Minnesota GOP's endorsement to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Glen Stubbe/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Matt Benda, candidate for U.S. Congress in Minnesota's First Congressional District, looks on during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Glen Stubbe/AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has escaped any serious challenge from within GOP ranks, but other party-backed candidates for attorney general and the southern Minnesota congressional seat left vacant by the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn will have hurdles to clear in the state's Aug. 9 primary.
Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, who had been considering a primary run but is recovering from injuries he suffered in an auto accident, cleared the lane for Jensen when he failed to file at the secretary of state’s office by the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline. Jensen won the GOP endorsement at the party’s state convention last month.
STEVE KARNOWSKI