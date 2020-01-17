Mini golf event at library

On Monday, Jan. 20, IMPACTrumbull will host its annual mini golf event at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family (under 5 free). Silent action includes many local business donations, sports memorabilia, spa packages, etc. First-come, first-served.

Bring toiletries for local shelters or gently used books for Read to Grow.

For more information, contact Jen Record at jennrecord@hotmail.com.