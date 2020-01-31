Mindful Meditation at library Feb. 3

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will hold a program, Mindful Meditation, on Monday, Feb. 3, from noon-1 p.m.

Use your lunch hour to de-stress. For both new and experienced meditators, this session can function as a stand-alone session with no prior or ongoing attendance required.

Attendees will be seated and no special clothing or equipment is required.