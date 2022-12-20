Millennial Money: Is meal kit delivery still worth the cost?

Meal kit subscriptions boomed in popularity in 2020, when more people were staying home and cooking than going out to eat during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies like HelloFresh, Blue Apron and EveryPlate catered to customers looking for healthy meals with more variety, made with pre-portioned ingredients shipped to their door.
But now that restaurants and supermarkets are back to business as usual, some meal kit users are wondering if their subscription is still worth the cost — especially after the promotional offers are gone. Meal kit companies are known to offer dramatic discounts on their plans for new customers, including dozens of free meals, or over 50% off the full price for first-time subscribers.