Migrant workers face dire conditions at South Korean farms KIM TONG-HYUNG , Associated Press March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 12:40 a.m.
A migrant worker works inside a greenhouse at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea on Feb. 8, 2021. Activists and workers say migrant workers in Pocheon work 10 to 15 hours a day, with only two Saturdays off per month. They earn around $1,300-1,600 per month, well below the legal minimum wage their contracts are supposed to ensure.
This photo shows dormitories draped with black sunblock nets for migrant workers at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea on Feb. 8, 2021. In the town near South Korea's capital, hundreds of migrant workers from across Asia toil isolated and unprotected by labor laws.
A propane gas tank, chair and sofa are placed next to a shipping container, a makeshift home for migrant workers at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea on Feb. 8, 2021. Workers often are crammed in shipping containers or flimsy, poorly ventilated huts.
Human rights activists stage a rally calling for better living conditions for migrant workers near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea on Feb. 9, 2021.
This photo shows clothes and a mattress of migrant workers in a shipping container, a makeshift home for them at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea on Feb. 8, 2021.
Kim Dal-sung, a pastor who vocally advocates for migrant workers' rights, speaks during an interview at his office in Pocheon, South Korea on Feb. 8, 2021.
Cambodian workers speak during an online interview in a shipping container that is used as their home installed at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea on Feb. 8, 2021.
An outdoor toilet, left, is placed beside a dormitory for migrant workers at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea on Feb. 8, 2021.
This photo shows rows of greenhouses at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea on Feb. 8, 2021.
Migrant workers work inside a greenhouse at a farm in Pocheon, South Korea on Feb. 8, 2021.
POCHEON, South Korea (AP) — “It’s a world of lawlessness,” Rev. Kim Dal-sung muttered over the phone as he drove his tiny KIA over narrow dirt paths zigzagging through greenhouses made of plastic sheets and tubes.
In the bleak landscape of dull blue and gray in Pocheon, a town near South Korea’s ultra-modern capital, hundreds of migrant workers from across Asia toil in harsh conditions, unprotected by labor laws while doing the hardest, lowest-paid farm work most Koreans avoid.