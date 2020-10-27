4 dead, 15 rescued in English Channel migrant boat sinking

PARIS (AP) — At least four migrants, including two children, died Tuesday when their boat capsized while they and other migrants tried to cross the English Channel to Britain, French authorities said.

Fifteen migrants have been saved so far and rescue and search operations are still under way, according to the regional administration for the Nord region. It said in a statement that the dead were a 5-year-old and 8-year-old child, and an adult woman and adult man.

It stressed that the toll so far is provisional pending further searches in the area.

Such crossings have become increasingly common but deaths are rare.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

A boat carrying an unknown number of migrants across the English Channel sank off the French coast Tuesday, prompting an extensive rescue operation that has saved 18 people so far, French authorities said.

It is unclear if any migrants died in the sinking.

French authorities mobilized five vessels and a Belgian helicopter nearby to help with the rescue after the migrant boat was reported in distress off the coast of Dunkirk, according to the regional French maritime agency.

It said in a statement that 18 people were rescued and are receiving treatment in hospitals in Calais and Dunkirk.

An official with the agency said the rescue operation is still under way, and an investigation into the cause of the sinking was opened by the Dunkirk prosecutor.

French maritime officials routinely rescue migrants trying to cross the Channel and warn against the risky crossing.

Despite joint police efforts on both sides of the Channel, migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to sneak into Britain, and the issue has long strained relations between the neighbors. Last year French authorities said at least four people died trying to use small vessels to cross the Channel, known for high winds, strong currents and heavy maritime traffic.