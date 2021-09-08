Michigan updates quarantine guidance for masked students

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state issued updated guidance Wednesday to help Michigan schools and local health departments navigate whether students exposed to a coronavirus-infected student should quarantine at home or stay in school.

A change: Unvaccinated but masked students who were less than 3 feet from a COVID-positive student can remain in school but only if they are tested daily for seven days after the exposure. Such a student previously would have been told to isolate for 10 days or seven days with a negative test.