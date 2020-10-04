Michigan's 2nd-biggest county requires masks after ruling

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The health department in Michigan's second-largest county issued an order requiring residents to wear masks when they leave their homes, a day after the state Supreme Court struck down a law used by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to mandate face coverings and issue restrictions to curb the coronavirus.

Oakland County officials acted late Saturday hours following a Republican legislative leader's declaration that he opposes continuing the Democratic governor's statewide mask requirement. The court ruling, which will not take effect for at least 19 days, gives lawmakers a role because their approval will be needed to extend the state of emergency that underpins Whitmer's orders.

Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford cited her authority to take emergency steps to control an epidemic under a 1978 state law, calling it her “solemn responsibility.”

“Health and science experts agree that facial coverings are critical to controlling the virus,” said David Coulter, the county's executive. Oakland may issue additional orders, including to limit capacity at restaurants and bars, in coming days.