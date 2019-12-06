Michigan officials visit Detroit River aggregate spill site

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan environmental technicians visited an industrial site Friday where an unknown amount of construction aggregate material spilled into the Detroit River.

Staffers with the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy inspected the Detroit Bulk Storage property, taking radiological measurements and sampling river water just off the shoreline, spokesman Nick Assendelft said. A drone provided aerial footage.

The release happened Nov. 26 after an apparent collapse of a dock or shoreline. The company stores and provides material for road construction, according to its website.

The site formerly was occupied by the Revere Copper and Brass Corp., which produced uranium parts and was a subcontractor for the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb during World War II, according to U.S. Department of Energy documents.

The spill isn't expected to pose any danger to drinking water quality, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority, which provides water and sewage services for the Detroit metro area. The agency has two intake pipes in the river but both are several miles from the spill location.