Michigan inmate captured more than a week after jail escape

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Lansing-area jail inmate who escaped more than a week ago was captured over the weekend after leading officers on two separate vehicle chases, police said.

Michael McKerchie, 32, was captured Saturday in Eaton Rapids after he was first spotted at a convenience store before he fled, crashed his truck in a cemetery, fled on foot and stole another vehicle.

Officers who received a report that someone had stolen a truck in the area then located that vehicle, stopped it and arrested McKerchie, the Eaton County Sheriff's Department said.

McKerchie had escaped from the Ingham County jail on Nov. 12, when he dismantled his cell window, sneaked out of the jail, stole a truck and fled the area, police said. He was discovered missing the next day when jail staff found mattress padding shaped to make it appear that he was in his bunk.

McKerchie had been in custody since Sept. 21 on charges accusing him of unlawfully driving a vehicle away from a donut shop and other crimes. He will now face additional charges in Eaton County on top of those anticipated in Ingham County, police said.