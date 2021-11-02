Michigan businesses could escape COVID-19 fines under bill

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A bill that would allow businesses fined for violating emergency orders during the COVID-19 pandemic to get refunds and bar the state from issuing such fines under certain conditions cleared the Michigan Legislature on Tuesday.

The bill approved Tuesday by the Senate now heads to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Some of the language in the bill emphasizes the unconstitutionality of Whitmer's past emergency orders. Her use of a 1945 law in her emergency orders during the pandemic was deemed unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court last October.