Michigan bowling alley closing after more than 50 years

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — The coronavirus has knocked down the pins at a Michigan bowling alley.

After more than 50 years, Brooklyn Lanes in Brooklyn will not reopen under the current operators, even if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts restrictions that have kept bowling alleys closed since March.

“I think the things our government has done, and our governor in particular has done, has saved people’s lives,” owner Eric Hall told MLive.com. "At the same time, I think there’s things she has done that’s cost people businesses. ... I trust the fact that they are trying to do the best thing they can for the people that are in front of them.”

Brooklyn Lanes has had a series of owners. Hall and his family bought it in 2008, and Diana Raab joined as a business partner in 2012. They are bowling coaches at Columbia Central High School.

Raab and Hall believe bowling alleys can operate safely amid the virus but they remain closed in Michigan.

They've been lifted by many messages of support since announcing the decision last week. Bowlers can pick up their equipment Wednesday and Saturday.

“It’s just overwhelming right now,” Raab said. “I’m glad we had that impact.”