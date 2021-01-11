Michigan bans open carry of guns inside state Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state panel on Monday banned the open carry of guns in Michigan’s Capitol, a week after an armed mob rioted in the U.S. Capitol and following a plot last year to storm the statehouse.
Moves to ban weapons at the statehouse have been pushed since April, when protesters opposed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions, some armed with long rifles and other weapons, entered the Michigan State Capitol demanding to be allowed into the legislative chambers. Some entered the Senate chambers.