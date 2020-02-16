Michigan aerospace companies seek new markets in Mexico

LANSING, Mich. (AP) —

Leaders of seven Michigan companies with ties to the aerospace industry are joining state officials on a trip to Mexico in search of new export opportunities.

They'll take part in a three-day program beginning Tuesday that's designed to match potential buyers, partners and distributors.

“This trade mission will open doors for Michigan companies with a key trade partner by connecting them with aerospace commodity buyers from Mexico,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

The Mexican aerospace market has provided customers for Michigan companies, particularly small and medium-sized manufacturers of products not available in Mexico.

The Pure Michigan Business Connect program has helped dozens of equipment makers and suppliers line up deals in Mexico, generating more than $25 million since 2013.