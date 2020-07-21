Michigan abortion foes drop petition drive to ban method

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion opponents said Tuesday they're dropping a petition drive to prohibit a second-trimester procedure in Michigan after state election officials said the campaign didn't produce enough valid signatures.

Right to Life of Michigan said it won't contest the conclusion when the Board of State Canvassers meets Friday.

“Instead of focusing on court challenges regarding the counting process, we will be focusing on the critical 2020 elections moving forward,” said the group's president, Barbara Listing.

The campaign was aimed at getting veto-proof legislation before the Republican-controlled House and Senate. Abortion opponents want to outlaw dilation and evacuation in most instances, a procedure in which a fetus is removed in pieces with a surgical instrument.

Abortion-rights advocates say the procedure is safe and doctors should not face prosecution for using it.

Under Michigan law, an initiative goes to the Legislature if advocates submit at least 340,047 valid signatures to the elections bureau. If lawmakers reject it, it goes on the statewide ballot for voters to decide.

But in this case, the state said abortion opponents fell short, although they submitted roughly 380,000 signatures. Many were disqualified.

“Our volunteers did an excellent job, but the bulk of the errors were things beyond our control, specifically people not knowing their voter registration status or forgetting they already signed the petition,” Listing said.