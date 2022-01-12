Michigan State Police disproportionately stop Black drivers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leader of the Michigan State Police pledged changes Wednesday as the agency released an independent report finding that troopers disproportionately pulled over Black drivers in 2020 traffic stops.

African American motorists were more likely to be stopped than expected under a series of benchmarks — including population, an analysis of crash data and a comparison of stops in daylight vs. night, according to the research done by the Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice. The review, which had been commissioned by the agency after it identified potential racial disparities, also said Black and Hispanic drivers were significantly more likely than White motorists to be searched or arrested after traffic stops.