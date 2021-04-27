Michigan House passes bottle return fund legislation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation to compensate beverage companies to update their recycling equipment using unreturned recyclables deposit funds passed Tuesday in the Michigan House.
Unredeemed money from the 10-cent per container bottle return is currently divided between the state and retailers operating bottle return locations. The state’s Cleanup and Redevelopment Trust Fund, which mainly funds cleanup efforts for certain contamination sites, gets 75% of the money and 25% is given to the retailers.