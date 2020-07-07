Michigan COVID-19 deaths pass 6,000; Whitmer watching cases

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's confirmed COVID-19 deaths have surpassed 6,000, the state health department said Tuesday.

The state said there have been 6,005 deaths and another 246 that are probable.

Michigan reported 30 new deaths Tuesday, although 20 were confirmed through a records review and could have occurred weeks ago.

Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties and Detroit account for 75% of Michigan's deaths.

The state reported 454 new confirmed virus cases, one of the highest daily totals in recent weeks. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warned that she could order new restrictions. She stopped indoor service at bars in parts of the Lower Peninsula last week.

“We’re going to continue to monitor the numbers,” Whitmer told CNN. “If they keep moving up, we’re going to dial back if we have to. And it’s the last thing any of us wants."

Michigan's largest hospital group, Beaumont Health, had 149 patients with positive or pending COVID-19 tests Monday, compared to 177 last Wednesday. The peak was 1,223 on April 7.