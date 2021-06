HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — A 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were fatally shot and three other young people were wounded early Monday by the woman's boyfriend at an apartment complex south of Miami, police said.

The 42-year-old man later killed himself outside the apartment as police officers tried to negotiate with him, news outlets reported. Miami-Dade police had responded to a call about shots fired at the complex, according to a news release.