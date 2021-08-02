Mexico president downplays sparse turnout in referendum vote Aug. 2, 2021 Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 4:02 p.m.
1 of8 Indigenous Tzotzil women eat breakfast during a non-binding national referendum on whether Mexican ex-presidents should be tried for any illegal acts during their time in office, in the Corazon de Maria community of Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Emilio Espejel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Indigenous Tzotzil women wait to vote in a non-binding national referendum on whether Mexican ex-presidents should be tried for any illegal acts during their time in office, in the Corazon de Maria community of Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Emilio Espejel/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 A banner showing images of several Mexican former presidents, obscuring their eyes with red bars, and calling for citizens to participate in a referendum on whether ex-presidents should be tried for their alleged crimes during their time in office, hangs from a wall in Mexico, City. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Christian Palma/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 A man casts his during in a non-binding referendum on whether Mexican ex-presidents should be tried for any illegal acts during their time in office, in Mexico City, Sunday, August 1, 2021. Christian Palma/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 An Indigenous Tzotzil woman waits for her turn to vote in a non-binding national referendum on whether Mexican ex-presidents should be tried for any illegal acts during their time in office, at the Corazon de Maria community, in Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, August 1, 2021. Emilio Espejel/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 An Indigenous Tzotzil woman walks to set up a voting booth during a non-binding national referendum on whether Mexican ex-presidents should be tried for any illegal acts during their time in office, at the Corazon de Maria community, in Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, August 1, 2021. Emilio Espejel/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 FILE - In this July 1, 2021 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves after giving a speech at a ceremony marking the third anniversary of his presidential election at the National Palace in Mexico City. Mexico's anti-monopoly regulator has on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, openly criticized President Lopez Obrador's plan to set a maximum price for cooking and heating gas. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Indigenous Tzotzil men meet during the day of a non-binding national referendum on whether Mexican ex-presidents should be tried for any illegal acts during their time in office, at the Corazon de Maria community, in Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, August 1, 2021. Emilio Espejel/AP Show More Show Less
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday downplayed the abysmal turnout for a national referendum on pursuing ex-presidents for alleged wrongdoing during their administrations.
Only 7% of Mexico’s eligible voters participated Sunday, but the president preferred to focus on the fact that more than 6 million voted, declaring it a “triumph.” Nine out of 10 voted “yes” on the question.