Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

Healthcare worker Marco Antonio Galicia wears a protective face mask designed with a Mexican wrestler motif, in a ward designated for COVID-19 patients, at the Ajusco Medio General Hospital in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. less Healthcare worker Marco Antonio Galicia wears a protective face mask designed with a Mexican wrestler motif, in a ward designated for COVID-19 patients, at the Ajusco Medio General Hospital in Mexico City, ... more Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 COVID-19 deaths 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico passed the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths Thursday, becoming only the fourth country — behind the United States, Brazil and India — to do so.

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, announced that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

But the living will bear the scars too: along with their lost friends and loved ones, many surviving coronavirus victims in Mexico say the psychosis caused by the pandemic is one of the most lasting effects.

Mexico resembles a divided country, where some people are so unconcerned they won’t wear masks, while others are so scared they descend into abject terror at the first sign of shortness of breath.