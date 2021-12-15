Mexican woman shot in head by US Border Patrol files claim ANITA SNOW , Associated Press Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 2:49 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys for a Mexican woman who was shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent and survived announced Wednesday that they filed a claim against the U.S government as a precursor to a federal lawsuit.
The claim filed with the Border Patrol by Marisol García Alcántara, who had arrived in the U.S. shortly before the shooting over the summer in Nogales, Arizona, is necessary before a civil action is filed next year with the U.S. District Court in Tucson.