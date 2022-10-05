Mexican man killed in shooting at US Border Patrol station Oct. 5, 2022 Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 5:24 p.m.
1 of3 Border Patrol agents stand near the site where a Mexican detainee was fatally shot at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. According to officials, the man later died at an El Paso hospital. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso said in a statement that the man was a Mexican citizen who was being processed on criminal charges. (Gaby Velasquez/The El Paso Times via AP) Gaby Velasquez/AP Show More Show Less
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Mexican citizen was fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas in the second deadly shooting along the U.S.-Mexico border in less than a week.
The man was in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso on Tuesday when he was shot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the FBI said.