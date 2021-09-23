Mexican forces surround border migrant camp MARÍA VERZA and JULIO CORTEZ, Associated Press Sep. 23, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 10:54 a.m.
1 of8 Mexican police stand guard near the Rio Grande river in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, at dawn Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, on the border with Del Rio, Texas. Mexico has been ramping up efforts to relieve migrant numbers at this segment of the border. Felix Marquez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Migrants, many from Haiti, play soccer at an improvised refugee camp in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Migrants trying to reach the U.S., many from Haiti, camp out in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, at dawn Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, across the Rio Grande river, the natural border with Del Rio, Texas. Felix Marquez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Mexican police and National Guard stand near a parked bus near the Rio Grande river in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, at dawn Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, on the border with Del Rio, Texas. Mexico has been ramping up efforts to relieve migrant numbers at this segment of the border. Felix Marquez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen in an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Migrants trying to reach the U.S., many from Haiti, camp out in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, at dawn Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, across the Rio Grande river, the natural border with Del Rio, Texas. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 A girl with Barbie dolls stuffed in her boots waits with other children to cross the Rio Grande river with their parents as they stand on the bank of the Rio Grande river in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, at dawn Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, across the border from Del Rio, Texas. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 A bus, top center, leaves an area near a migrant encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge as another bus, bottom right, arrives, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (AP) — A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller at dawn Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead .
Both governments appeared eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border, even as the U.S. expulsion of Haitians to their troubled homeland caused blowback for the administration of President Joe Biden.
MARÍA VERZA and JULIO CORTEZ