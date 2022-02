MESILLA, N.M. (AP) — As more movie productions come to the Las Cruces area for filming, so do actors who get to experience what southern New Mexico has to offer.

Actress Kate Bosworth, known for her roles in “Blue Crush” and “21,” was in Las Cruces in late 2021 filming “The Locksmith.” The new film stars Bosworth alongside Ryan Phillipe and Ving Rhames with Nicolas Harvard directing.