Mercy Learning Center seeks volunteers

Mercy Learning Center (Educate a woman ... Educate a family), 637 Park Ave., in Bridgeport, is seeking volunteers in its tutoring program.

Tutors meet with their students at the center, which is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. All instructional materials are provided. Teaching experience is not necessary. Upcoming training sessions will take place on Monday, Aug. 26, Friday, Sept. 13, and Friday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch is provided.

For more information, contact: Lynn Gabriel at 203-334-6699; e-mail: lynn.gabriel@mercylearningcenter.org.