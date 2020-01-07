Mercy Learning Center seeks tutors

Mercy Learning Center is seeking volunteers in its tutoring program. Tutors meet with their students at the Center, which is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

New tutors are needed. The committment is four hours per week. All instructional materials are provided and teaching experience is not necessary. Upcoming tutor training sessions will take place on Jan. 10 and Jan. 24.

For more information call Lynn Gabriel at 203-334-6699 or email lynn.gabriel@mercylearningcenter.org.