Mental competency exam requested in dismemberment case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The attorney for the woman accused of killing and dismembering a man at a Green Bay home has filed a motion to have the defendant evaluated for mental competency.

A criminal complaint says 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness and the victim, Shad Thyrion, were using drugs, including methamphetamine, before Thyrion was strangled Feb. 22. The complaint says Schabusiness sexually abused the 25-year-old victim, dismembered his body and placed body parts in various locations in the home and a vehicle.