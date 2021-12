SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls are searching for two men and a woman who robbed a lost hitchhiker.

The Argus Leader reported the 20-year-old hitchhiker was walking along Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls early Tuesday morning when the men and the woman pulled up in a gray Nissan and offered him a ride. Police said the hitchhiker agreed to pay them gas money if they’d take him to Brookings.