Men sentenced for defrauding investors with pyramid scheme

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man and a North Carolina man were sentenced last week for defrauding investors of millions of dollars in a pyramid scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
Richard Maike, of Owensboro, Kentucky, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for running the pyramid scheme in 2013 and 2014 through a company called Infinity 2 Global or I2G. Co-defendant Doyce Barnes, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to four years for his role in the scheme.