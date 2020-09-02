Men now face federal charges in killing of SC mail carrier

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — Federal charges have been filed against two men who prosecutors said killed a mail carrier while she was driving her route in rural South Carolina.

Trevor Raekwon Seward and Jerome Terrell Davis are charged with murder against a government employee and several other charges, according to the indictments issued Tuesday by a grand jury.

Davis and a third person, Ricky Jesus Rocha Barajas, also face charges of distributing marijuana and conspiring over the telephone.

The indictments don't say if the drugs were linked to the September 2019 shooting of 64-year-old Irene Pressley as she drove her route near Andrews.

Seward and Davis were charged with murder in state court last year.

Arrest warrants in the state case said Seward's fingerprint was found on a package at the scene and Pressley was shot several times with a semi-automatic or automatic rifle.

The men are awaiting an arraignment in federal court. It wasn't known if they had lawyers to speak on their behalf.

Pressley's death was a senseless and cruel attack on an important part of her community doing her job, U.S. Postal Inspector Tommy Coke said.

Federal investigators spent 25,000 hours unraveling what happened, Coke said at a Wednesday news conference.

“Irene was a dear member of our postal family. She was a beacon of light in her community leaving a positive impact on many people’s lives,” Coke said. “She was the mail lady in the community for nearly 22 years. She is truly missed.”