Memphis schools chief suspended during investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The largest school district in Tennessee has placed its superintendent on paid leave while an outside attorney investigates allegations that he abused his power and violated policies, officials said.

The Memphis-Shelby County School Board voted 7-2 Wednesday to take the actions during a special called meeting, news outlets reported. Board chair Michelle McKissack said legal counsel recommended Superintendent Joris Ray be placed on paid leave during the investigation, which will be led by former U.S. Attorney Edward L. Stanton III.