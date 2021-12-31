Memphis officials shut down cotton gin over air permit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis cotton gin was shut down on Wednesday for failing to obtain an air quality permit, the Commercial Appeal reported.

Lawrence Smith, with the Shelby County Health Department, said the gin owner has refused to get a permit, likening his continued operation of the plant to driving without a license. The gin processes cotton waste and short fibers so they can be reused. It emits cotton particles and dust into the air, and longterm exposure to those particles can lead to lung disease, Smith said.