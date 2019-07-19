Memory support group meeting

Unity Hill United Church of Christ hosts a support group for those diagnosed with illnesses affecting memory or cognition.

George’s Hill, a social engagement group for people who have been diagnosed with an illness affecting memory and cognition and their caregivers will meet on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road. A light lunch will be served at noon. The group meets the second Thursday of each month.

The group’s motto is “You Are Not Alone.” To register call 203-374-8822, email unityhillucc@snet.net or look for the registration form on the website: unityhillucc.org.

Anyone with a wheelchair, or problems with mobility, may enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. Handicap-accessible bathrooms available.

Staying actively engaged in life and avoiding isolation is important to the health and emotional well-being of people living with memory loss and their caregivers. It’s also important to learn as much as possible about what to expect and plan for what lies ahead.

George’s Hill encourages individuals with memory loss and their care partners to seek out activities that promote healthy living and engage the mind and body through physical, social and creative activities. The group offers a fun and comfortable way for people living in the early stage of dementia to get out, get active and get connected with one another. The activities are shaped by the Rev. Todd Shipley and promote social interaction and companionship.

Art, music, games and exercise can enrich the lives of people with dementia because it allows for self-expression and engagement, Shipley said. Due to the changes an individual experiences in their behavior, cognition, daily routines and relationships, dementia can be very isolating and lonely. This opportunity will allow people to come together and continue to remain involved and active in daily life and friendships, for as long as possible, Shipley said.