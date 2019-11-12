Memoir reading by Trumbull native and prize winning author

Kathy Pfeiffer Kathy Pfeiffer Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Memoir reading by Trumbull native and prize winning author 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Trumbull native Kathy Pfeiffer returns to her hometown on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. for a reading and book signing at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

Pfeiffer will read from her prizewinning memoir Ink, which won the 2018 Chapbook Nonfiction prize from the Michigan Writers Cooperative Press. Contest judge Melissa Grunow, praised Pfeiffer’s prose as “engaging for its sharp and pristine imagery, nostalgic description, and revelatory dialogue .... The essays in Ink are emotionally charged, beautiful, and unapologetic.” Some of the book’s most memorable scenes unfold during Pfeiffer’s childhood in Trumbull — at the St. Catherine’s eighth-grade school dance, along the hallways of St. Joseph High School, and in her family’s home on Huntington Turnpike.

As Pfeiffer’s memoir recounts the shock and grief following her younger brother’s illness and death in 1978, her writing includes poignant details that vividly recreate a sense of time and place. Yet the story has universal appeal as well. Ink was reviewed in First Things, America’s most influential online journal of religion and public life, by John Wilson, who explained, “If you read it, it will stick in your mind for a good while, precisely because it is not bloated, self-indulgent, loaded with attitudinizing. It has an arc you can hold in your imagination and rotate, thinking about it from different angles.”

An essayist, memoirist and literary critic, Pfeiffer now lives in Rochester Hills, Michigan, where she is a Professor of English and Creative Writing at Oakland University. In 2012, she was named Literary Arts Fellow by Kresge Arts in Detroit for her work in memoir and literary nonfiction. Her creative writing has appeared in The Sun magazine, Bateau literary magazine and the Bear River Review; she also blogs at kathywrites.com. Pfeiffer has numerous scholarly and critical publications, and Ink is her first book-length publication in a literary genre.

Books will be available for purchase for $10 and signing at the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Reister to guarantee seating on the library’s website or drop in.