Memo: 3 of 4 Nevada higher ed students vaccinated for COVID

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Percentages vary dramatically among Nevada's public colleges and universities but overall three-quarters of the state higher education system's students were vaccinated against COVID-19 before an emergency mandate requiring shots expired in December.

A breakdown by campus provided in a Feb. 1 memo to the state Department of Health and Human Services indicated that the percentages for individual campuses ranged from 45% at Western Nevada College in Carson City to 91% at University of Nevada Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Other campus percentages included 87% at University of Nevada, Reno, 65% at Nevada State College in Henderson and 58% at the College of Southern Nevada in the Las Vegas area.

The Nevada System of Higher Education is proud of students and faculty who got vaccinated and continues to “strongly encourage” everyone to get vaccinated, Chancellor Melody Rose at in a statement. “The science and data have consistently shown that receiving the COVID-19 vaccines continues to be the surest, safest, and most effective way to keep Nevada safe and learning::.

Students had a Nov. 1 deadline to comply, but technically could provide proof until registration ended in January.