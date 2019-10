Meeting to discuss European River Cruise

Join St. Theresa's Seniors for a meeting to present a Viking European River Cruise through Friendship Tours from Oct. 25- Nov. 4, 2021. Included is an option to extend to Krakow and Warsaw Poland.

Meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., from 3-4:30 p.m.

RSVP to Kathy at 203-268-8256.