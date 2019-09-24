Medieval masterpiece by Cimabue rediscovered in French house

PARIS (AP) — A masterpiece attributed to 13th century Italian painter Cimabue that was discovered in an elderly French woman's kitchen is expected to sell for millions of euros at an upcoming auction.

Stephane Pinta, a painting specialist with the Turquin gallery in Paris, said an auctioneer spotted the painting while inspecting the woman's house in Compiegne and suggested she bring it to experts for an evaluation.

Titled "Christ Mocked," the painting measures about 10 inches by 8 inches (24 by 20 centimeters).

Art experts say it is likely part of a larger diptych that Cimabue painted around 1280. Two other panels are displayed at the Frick Collection in New York and the National Gallery in London.

The painting will go on sale Oct. 21 at the Acteon auction house north of Paris.