Medical providers developing health information exchange

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana is developing an electronic health information exchange to allow providers to access a patient's complete medical record to improve coordination of care, eliminate duplication of tests and reduce health care costs.

Gov. Steve Bullock announced Wednesday the state has received a nearly $19 million federal grant to help pay for the project. Montana is one of two states without such an exchange.

Bullock signed an executive order designating Big Sky Care Connect to oversee the state's health information exchange. It plans to start sharing data next year.

Big Sky Care Connect is a nonprofit organization led by health care industry representatives.

Bullock's two-year budget included $500,000 for the project and the corporation is raising additional money to provide a 10% match for the federal dollars.