Medical company to pay $16M to resolve false billing claims

BOSTON (AP) — A national medical testing company has agreed to pay $16 million to resolve allegations that it submitted claims for payment for medically unnecessary tests to Medicare and other federal health care programs, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Under terms of the settlement, Inform Diagnostics Inc. acknowledged that from 2013 to 2018 it routinely conducted additional tests on biopsy specimens prior to a pathologist’s review and without a determination on whether additional tests were medically necessary, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said.