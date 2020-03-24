Meal program does brisk business at Trumbull High

Despite the lack of students in the building, the lunch line at Trumbull High School is still in operation, as workers distributed hundreds of meals last week.

Meals are available to all residents 18 and under provided there is at least one child in the household enrolled in any Trumbull public school.

The program began March 17, when cafeteria workers handed out about 140 meals during the curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and noon. That number more than doubled as the week went on.

“It is vital to us as a community that we provide emergency food service for children in need during this school closure, and it is mandatory that we do so for students receiving free- and reduced-price lunches,” said Asst. Superintendent Jonathan Budd.

Meals and food preparation meet all requirements of the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.