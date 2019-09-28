'McDreamy' is back in Maine for Dempsey Challenge

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Actor Patrick Dempsey is back in his home state of Maine for an annual bike-and-run fundraiser to support a cancer center.

The two-day Dempsey Challenge starts Saturday in Lewiston with 10K and 5K runs. It continues Sunday with cycling events of varying lengths.

The former "Grey's Anatomy" star was the force behind the Dempsey Center, created in 2008 in partnership with the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Dempsey and his sisters were inspired by their mother, Amanda, who later died from cancer in 2014.

The foundation separated last year from CMMC and merged with the Cancer Community Center in South Portland to add a second Dempsey Center location.