McConnell praises Cheney, hits Marjorie Taylor Greene ALAN FRAM, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 10:51 a.m.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. A deepening divide among Republicans over President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election runs prominently through Wyoming, the state that delivered Trump's widest prevailing margin by far. Eleven Republican senators saying they will not be voting Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory include Wyoming's newly sworn in Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Cheyenne-area rancher and former congresswoman. Vocal opponents of any such move include Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, leader of GOP messaging in the House as its third-ranking Republican J. Scott Applewhite/AP
In this Jan. 4, 2021, photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., center, stands with other GOP freshmen during an event at the Capitol in Washington. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell is calling the far-right Georgia Republican's embrace of conspiracy theories and "loony lies" a "cancer for the Republican Party." House Democrats are mounting an effort to formally rebuke Greene, who has a history of making racist remarks, promoting conspiracy theories and endorsing violence directed at Democrats. J. Scott Applewhite/AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has praised embattled No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney as “a leader with deep convictions and courage,” even as he's criticized the “looney lies” of a hard-right House GOP freshman as a “cancer” on the party.
Scores of conservative House Republicans are seeking to oust Cheney, R-Wyoming, from her leadership post after she supported the chamber’s impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.