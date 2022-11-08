Skip to main content
Early results show McCloat leading Keitt in 134th District

Meghan McCloat, the Republican candidate for the 134th State Assembly District.
Democrat Sarah Keitt appeared to be trailing Republican Meghan McCloat in the race to represent the 134th District in the state House. The district includes parts of Fairfield and Trumbull.

Keitt said she appeared to be trailing by 113 votes and called around 10 p.m. to concede. She said she later learned that some absentee ballots hadn't been counted yet but "I'm going with what I've been told. If a recount is triggered, then a recount is triggered."

McCloat said, following Keitt's call, she was "energized to get to work to make Connecticut an affordable place."

"I thank my opponent for running an exciting race, my family and friends for supporting me throughout this journey and for the constituents for entrusting me to advocate on their behalf," she said in a statement.

The winner will replace current state representative and Laura Devlin, who ran for lieutenant governor in this year's race. Devlin had held the seat for more than seven years.

In the lead-up to the race, Keitt said, if elected, one of her goals was to strengthen Connecticut’s public health safety net. She also said she wished to make the state more affordable by addressing the current housing crisis, lowering health care costs, following fiscally responsible budgeting policies, and providing targeted tax relief for seniors and working families.

McCloat's key issues were ending local control of zoning and shifting that power to the state, as well as lowering taxes.

