Early results show McCloat leading Keitt in 134th District

Meghan McCloat / Contributed Photo
Sarah Keitt / Contributed Photo



Democrat Sarah Keitt appeared to be trailing Republican Meghan McCloat in the race to represent the 134th District in the state House. The district includes parts of Fairfield and Trumbull.

Keitt said she appeared to be trailing by 113 votes and called around 10 p.m. to concede. She said she later learned that some absentee ballots hadn't been counted yet but "I'm going with what I've been told. If a recount is triggered, then a recount is triggered."