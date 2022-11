This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

The upcoming election for the House seat in the 134th district — which includes parts of Fairfield and Trumbull — will pit Republican Meghan McCloat against Democrat Sarah Keitt.

Whoever wins the House seat will replace current state representative and lieutenant governor hopeful, Laura Devlin, who has held the seat for more than seven years.

Hearst Connecticut Media asked the candidates what they considered the top issues in their district and what they would do about them. Here are their responses:

Sarah Keitt

Town of residence: Fairfield

Education: MPH in maternal and child health, George Washington University School of Public Health; BA, biology, Middlebury College

Political/civic experience: Volunteer, National MS Society for 22 years, district activist leader for the CT chapter; current member of Fairfield’s Town Plan and Zoning Commission.

Top two issues: My first priority will be to strengthen Connecticut’s public health safety net. The pandemic highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of our state’s public health system. I want to ensure all residents have access to quality affordable health care, including mental health care services. My second priority will be to make Connecticut more affordable for residents by addressing our current housing crisis, lowering health care costs, following fiscally responsible budgeting policies, and providing targeted tax relief for seniors and working families.

Meghan McCloat

Town of residence: Fairfield

Education: JD, Quinnipiac Law School; MPH, New York Medical College; Bachelor's, College of the Holy Cross

Political/civic experience: President of Neighbors for Neighborhood Preservation; Presidents Council Member of Yale New Haven Health's Norma Pfriem Breast Center and co-chair of Pink Pledge Campaign

Top two issues: There has been a move to end local control of zoning and shift that power to the state. Meghan will stand up to attempts by ‘the state’ to determine local zoning. She will look to meaningful zoning reform, respecting the importance of local control and home rule. She will work collaboratively to update state laws to provide practical solutions to housing affordability. (Also), families are feeling the financial pinch and promises of lower taxes are not realized. Instead the tax burden grows, as towns in Fairfield County see their tax dollars go to cities and towns across the state. Meghan will fight to lower our taxes, enabling young adults and those nearing retirement to stay in our wonderful community.