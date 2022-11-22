Mayor of Idaho's largest city launches police investigation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The mayor of Idaho’s largest city has launched an investigation to determine if a police officer, whose ties to a white supremacist group became known after he retired, violated the rights of any residents during his 22 years with the agency.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean launched the probe on Monday after The Idaho Statesman reported that former police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson appeared under a fake name on the speaker list for the American Renaissance Conference. The Southern Poverty Law Center says the conference draws Klansmen, neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.