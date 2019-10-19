Maui Mayor to defy committee settlement over injection wells

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The mayor of Maui has announced plans to defy a County Council resolution and continue to pursue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court over the use of injection wells.

The Maui News reports that Mayor Michael Victorino posted a letter to the county website Friday saying he has decided not to exercise the authority to settle the case with environmental groups.

County officials say the council voted in favor of settling the injection wells, which authorizes Victorino to withdraw the case scheduled to be heard by the high court Nov. 6.

Officials say a council measure called for hiring special counsel to clarify who has the authority over the lawsuit, but they did not get to the item Friday.

The council is set to discuss authority clarifications Oct. 29.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com