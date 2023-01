NEW YORK (AP) — Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz has been charged with criminal weapons possession after police found two loaded guns at a New York City hotel, authorities said.

Shultz, 39, of Nashville, Tennessee was arrested Jan. 5 after police were called to investigate a report of a person with a firearm at Manhattan's Bowery Hotel. Shultz was seen in the hotel lobby bathroom between midnight and 1 a.m. pulling a gun from his front pants pocket, according to a criminal complaint.